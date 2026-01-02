Menu icon
Bournemouth vs Arsenal bet builder

Saturday Night Football tips: Bournemouth vs Arsenal bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Fri January 02, 2026 · 2h ago

The team behind This Week's Acca have created a bet builder for the Saturday evening meeting between Bournemouth and Arsenal.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal BAB
CLICK THE IMAGE to back our 6/1 multiple!

Bournemouth rank third in the Premier League for yellow CARDS this season which adds up when we consider that Andoni Iraola's side average the second-highest amount of fouls per game.

Arsenal may be on the lower end of the scale given their usual dominance but a sizeable 19 of their 26 have come in away contests.

The Cherries may also be seeing more CORNERS in away games yet context is key when you factor in the opposition - Chelsea are the only team to visit the Vitality who currently sit in the top seven.

They've averaged 5.22 corners taken per home game with the Gunners sitting on 5.67 in their contests on the road.

Meanwhile, JURRIEN TIMBER continues to be a threat in attack despite his position in the back four. He's returned at least one shot in 12 of his 16 league starts this season.

In fact, none of Arsenal's defenders have returned more Premier League shots on target than Timber this season.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal preview
CLICK THE IMAGE TO READ our full Bournemouth vs Arsenal preview

Odds correct at 13:55 GMT (02/01/26)

