Bournemouth vs Arsenal predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

Well it's Groundhog Day...again. Results in the most recent round of fixtures extended Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points at the halfway stage with a prime opportunity to make that greater given Manchester City's game on Sunday. Considering that Arsenal have been perfect against sides currently eighth or lower (played 12, won 12), it would be fair to assume that they can secure maximum returns in Saturday's late kick-off. There comes a point where 'encouraging signs' need to turn into victory for Bournemouth who extended their winless run to ten games after a 2-2 draw with Chelsea earlier in the week.

They do continue to look a threat in attack and there is the potential for the Arsenal defence to have a somewhat busy evening despite us becoming accustomed to their superb showings. In what may end up being an entertaining game, I'm happy to side with the 6/5 on OVER 4.5 CARDS. Bournemouth rank third in the Premier League for yellow cards this season (45 + one red) and that's not a great surprise when you see they average the second-highest amount of fouls per game. On the surface, it may be a concern that the majority come in away games but they've only faced the better sides on the road. In fact, Chelsea are the only team to visit the Vitality who currently sit in the top seven.

Referee Chris Kavanagh shows a yellow card to David Brooks

There were four cards when beaten by Manchester City with the same amount against Aston Villa, with five handed out in the thrilling 4-4 draw at Old Trafford. Arsenal may be on the lower end of the scale for cards given this season but it's worth noting that a significant 19 of their 26 have come in away contests. There's also a referee in Chris Kavanagh who isn't afraid to show them when required. Three of his last six in England's top-flight have returned at least six yellows (with three penalties across that period too). Arsenal have seen at least two yellows given to them in five of their last six away games across all competitions and with Bournemouth's high fouls count, it could be an occasion which sees plenty going into Kavanagh's book.