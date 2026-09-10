Saturday best bets: Premier League tips for September 12 2026

Football betting tips: Premier League 17:30 - Tottenham vs Everton 1.5pts Harrison Armstrong to commit 2+ fouls at 9/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt Harrison Armstrong to commit 3+ fouls at 6/1 (bet365) 20:00 – Sunderland vs Arsenal 0.5pt Martin Odegaard to score from outside the box at 16/1 (Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Tottenham vs Everton Kick-off: Saturday, 17:30 BST

TV: Premier League Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill HARRISON ARMSTRONG has been a bit of a revelation in Everton’s midfield. After spending last season on loan in the Championship with Derby and Preston he’s returned to the Toffees and made a spot in the middle of the park his own, with James Garner and Hayden Hackney taking it in turns to play alongside him. David Moyes clearly likes Armstrong’s energy. He never stops running - a constant nuisance for the opposition by pressing, harrying, tackling and crucially for us FOULING.

Everton head to Tottenham on Saturday evening, and Spurs' midfield drew six fouls in their last game. Armstrong committed five in his first two Premier League appearances. He only committed one against Manchester United on Sunday, I am sure he would have done more but he was booked for his first one and was on his best behaviour after that. He’s 9/5 TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS and 6/1 TO COMMIT 3+ FOULS, both are worth a tout.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Kick-off: Saturday, 20:00 BST

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Joe Townsend I'm sticking with backing MARTIN ODEGAARD TO SCORE FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX despite suffering the ignominy of backing him to do so at 12/1 against both Aston Villa and Chelsea, only to then watch him fire in from 20 yards against Napoli having not previewed that game. Nothing worse.