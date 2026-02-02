Menu icon
Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali next club odds: Newcastle midfielder heavy odds-on to stay amid Arsenal reports

By Tom Carnduff
Football
Mon February 02, 2026 · 3h ago

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali is a heavy odds-on price to remain at the club beyond the transfer deadline.

Reports emerged on deadline day that Arsenal were considering a move for the Italy international following an injury to Mikel Merino.

Yet that has since been described by the club as “stupid” and “complete rubbish" in an attempt to shut down the story completely.

Merino is set to undergo surgery on his foot which will likely rule him out for a large part of the remainder of the season and that has potentially sprung Arsenal into action in the transfer market.

Sandro Tonali - to sign for before 03/02/2026 (odds via Sky Bet)

  • To stay at Newcastle - 2/15
  • Arsenal - 7/2

Odds correct at 10:30 GMT (02/02/26)

The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a convincing 4-0 win over Leeds on Saturday.

They are the clear frontrunners to win the top-flight title, while they are also still competing in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

While Arteta has been relaxed about incomings, the loss of Merino may leave him wanting a replacement to ensure they have sufficient squad depth to fight on all four fronts.

The January transfer window deadline is 7pm on Monday (UK time).

