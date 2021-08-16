Sporting Life
Sam Burns poses with the trophy after winning the Sanderson Farms Championship
Sanderson Farms Championship: Sam Burns takes second PGA title of the year in Mississippi

By Sporting Life
07:21 · MON October 04, 2021

Sam Burns earned victory in the Sanderson Farms Championship - while Ben Coley enjoyed a 40/1 each-way winning tip.

Leaderboard

-22 Burns

-21 Watney, Young

-20 Buckley, Landry, Mullinax, Norlander

Report

Sam Burns picked up four shots on the back nine en route to a 67 and the Sanderson Farms Championship - landing a 10/3 winner for Martin Mathews in his final round preview.

It was the second PGA Tour title in 2021 for the American after victory in May’s Valspar Championship, with the 25-year-old jumping one spot on the leaderboard after seven birdies in his final round in Jackson.

He bogeyed the eighth and the 18th, but his two-shot lead going into the last was enough of a cushion as he finished on 22 under.

Nick Watney impressed on Sunday with his 65 moving him into a tie for second alongside Cameron Young on 21 under.

A trio of Americans – Hayden Buckley (who was tipped up as a 200/1 each-way selection by Sporting Life's Ben Coley), Andrew Landry and Trey Millinax – tied for fourth on 20 under along with Sweden’s Henrik Norlander, while overnight leader Sahith Theegala shot a 71 and fell to a tie for eighth.

FOOTBALL TIPS