We’ve backed Stockport in our outright play-offs preview but also pointed out that this two-legged semi-final is a stern test for Dave Challinor’s men against a free-scoring Salford outfit.

In their way? A Stockport side who has shown them how it’s done, finishing fourth and comfortably qualifying for the post-season in the reigning National League champions’ first year back in the EFL.

In their fourth year in the Football League, Salford have finally reached the play-offs after three near misses of varying degrees.

All the cameras will no doubt be on Salford’s Class of ’92 owners when the Ammies host north-west rivals Stockport in Saturday night’s Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final first leg.

Salford won eight of their final 14 games to clinch a play-off spot, even if they were masters of brinkmanship at times, netting a number of late goals to pinch ultimately crucial points. Stockport, meanwhile, come into the game unbeaten in 13 and with just one defeat in 19 matches, winning 11 of those – both sides are in-form and the first-leg result is best avoided.

Instead, I’m focusing on a midfielder from either side, for differing reasons, beginning with Salford’s card-happy enforcer ELLIOT WATT. The 23-year-old has 13 bookings to his name this season and has committed at least one foul in six of his past nine matches – top, or close to it, of Salford’s tackles, fouls and interception stats, he likes to get stuck in.

Tom Nield is the man in the middle – he’s averaging three cards a game but dished out eight including a red in Shrewsbury v Portsmouth last month – and 7/2 on Watt to be SHOWN A CARD is mega generous given his record. He's 11/8 elsewhere.

It’s also worth delving into the Stockport scorer markets here – Salford’s defensive record is easily the worst (by 11 goals) of the top seven and they have kept just one clean sheet in 18 games since the start of February.

Midfielder WILL COLLAR has popped up with some important goals for County since joining them two years ago and he’s in double figures for a second successive season, improving last term’s tally of 11 with 13 so far this campaign.

He’s registered a shot in all but two of his past 18 appearances and the 9/2 available on him TO SCORE ANYTIME is certainly worth a play against a clearly vulnerable home defence.