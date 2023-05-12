Bradford and Carlisle - two sides who finished the season level on points - meet in the Sky Bet League Two play-offs. Michael Beardmore provides the preview and two best bets.
1pt Draw at 11/5 (William Hill, Quinn Bet)
1pt Ben Barclay 1+ shots at 5/2 (Sky Bet)
It’s not totally unfair to say that Bradford and Carlisle have drawn their way into the Sky Bet League Two play-offs.
Only mid-table Walsall (19) have registered more draws than the 16 apiece the Bantams and Cumbrians have managed. Mark Hughes' Bradford drew seven of their final 13 games of the regular season, while six of Carlisle’s past 11 have finished level.
Caution has very much overtaken adventure – particularly so in the case of Carlisle, whose games have averaged a measly 1.45 goals per match over that aforementioned 11-game sequence – and that can be a tough habit to shake.
The top-price 4/7 you can get on Under 2.5 Goals tells its own story – few are expecting fireworks in the first leg of a play-off semi-final that has all the hallmarks of going the distance.
Under 1.5 Goals is available 37/20 but is not without its risks – and if you concur that this one will be tight and tense, it’s instead worth backing the DRAW at 11/5 in case it finishes 1-1.
A division-high 10 of Bradford’s 23 games at Valley Parade have been drawn, including a 0-0 with Carlisle, while these evenly-matched sides finished level on 76 points over the campaign, only goal difference separating them.
If goals do arrive, they are likely to be courtesy of 28-goal leading League Two marksman Andy Cook, of Bradford, or Carlisle’s 20-goal striker Kristian Dennis, but I fancy chances will be scarce.
Indeed, the best player bet seems to spring from the stats markets with Carlisle’s BEN BARCLAY a mouthwatering 5/2 to merely attempt 1+ TOTAL SHOTS (that's one or more) despite his recent impressive attacking output.
The on-loan utility man, who can play centre-back, right-back, wing-back or defensive midfield, has unleashed eight efforts in his last eight games, four from open play and four from set-pieces.
Score prediction: Bradford 0-0 Carlisle (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct 1700 BST (12/05/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.