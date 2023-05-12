It’s not totally unfair to say that Bradford and Carlisle have drawn their way into the Sky Bet League Two play-offs.

Only mid-table Walsall (19) have registered more draws than the 16 apiece the Bantams and Cumbrians have managed. Mark Hughes' Bradford drew seven of their final 13 games of the regular season, while six of Carlisle’s past 11 have finished level.

Caution has very much overtaken adventure – particularly so in the case of Carlisle, whose games have averaged a measly 1.45 goals per match over that aforementioned 11-game sequence – and that can be a tough habit to shake.

The top-price 4/7 you can get on Under 2.5 Goals tells its own story – few are expecting fireworks in the first leg of a play-off semi-final that has all the hallmarks of going the distance.