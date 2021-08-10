Southampton sign Adam Armstrong from Blackburn for £15m

Southampton have completed the signing of striker Adam Armstrong from Blackburn for a fee thought to be in the region of £15m.

His arrival helps fill the void left by the departure of last season’s top goalscorer Danny Ings to Aston Villa for £25m earlier this month. Armstrong moves to St Mary’s after a successful 2020-21 campaign where he scored 28 goals from chances equating to 27.74 expected goals (xG) in the Sky Bet Championship. In total, he scored 64 times in 160 appearances for Blackburn. He said: “It’s unbelievable to be here – such a massive club with a great fanbase and it’s just something that I’m really looking forward to. “I thought it was perfect as my next step. I wanted to get back to the Premier League from what I’ve done for Blackburn, so I’m over the moon.”

Armstrong’s arrival is the second of the day at the south coast club after Chelsea loanee Armando Broja joined on a deal until the end of the season. Broja, who agreed a new five-year deal with the Blues this summer, scored 11 times in 34 appearances for Dutch side Vitesse during the previous campaign. “Adam was a big target for us this summer, so we are very pleased to have added him to the squad, especially as there was a lot of interest in him from other clubs too,” said Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

• Danny Ings - Aston Villa (£25m)



• Adam Armstrong - Blackburn (£15m)

• Armando Broja - Chelsea (loan)#SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/JNvlRSEAVE — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) August 10, 2021