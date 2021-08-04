Aston Villa sign striker Danny Ings from Southampton

Aston Villa have signed striker Danny Ings from Southampton for an undisclosed fee.
The 29-year-old former England international has agreed a three-year contract at Villa Park and he arrives on the same day Villa announced the signing of forward Leon Bailey on a deal running until 2025.
Villa boss Dean Smith said of Ings on the club’s website: “Danny is an outstanding Premier League footballer who has scored goals wherever he has played.
“He is also a top professional with a great character who will be a leader in our squad and a role model for our rapidly developing young academy players who are now in and around the first team.
“I am delighted to welcome Danny to our great club.”
Ings, who scored 13 goals for Saints last season, joins fellow summer recruits Bailey, Emi Buendia and Ashley Young at Villa Park.
However, Villa are braced to lose captain Jack Grealish to Manchester City in a British record £100million, according to reports.
The Premier League champions have been heavily linked with the 25-year-old all summer and reportedly made their offer last Friday.