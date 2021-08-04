Aston Villa sign striker Danny Ings from Southampton

The 29-year-old former England international has agreed a three-year contract at Villa Park and he arrives on the same day Villa announced the signing of forward Leon Bailey on a deal running until 2025.

Villa boss Dean Smith said of Ings on the club’s website: “Danny is an outstanding Premier League footballer who has scored goals wherever he has played.

“He is also a top professional with a great character who will be a leader in our squad and a role model for our rapidly developing young academy players who are now in and around the first team.