Sack race: Roy Hodgson odds-on after Crystal Palace thrashed by Arsenal

Roy Hodgson is now odds-on in the sack race market to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position after Crystal Palace were thrashed 5-0 by Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday.
The former England boss, 76, was already under mounting pressure after Palace fans chanted "you don't know what you're doing" when he took off star player Eberechi Eze during their 1-0 defeat by Everton in the FA Cup in midweek.
Hodgson justified his decision post-match by saying he was protecting his players for upcoming matches.
Odds correct at 1500 GMT (20/01/24)
To then lose their next fixture 5-0 can only increase the level of uncertainty at Selhurst Park just weeks on from speculation that Palace wanted to appoint ex-Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper as Hodgson's replacement.
It was even reported the Palace board were completing due diligence over whether Forest may be due compensation should they name Cooper as boss.
Hodgson came out fighting last month, describing such reports as "disgraceful and disrespectful" after Palace secured a much-needed win over Brentford.
But that remains their only victory in 12 fixtures in all competitions, stretching back to the start of November.
