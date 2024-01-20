Sporting Life
Roy Hodgson

Sack race: Roy Hodgson odds-on after Crystal Palace thrashed by Arsenal

By Joe Townsend
15:17 · SAT January 20, 2024

Roy Hodgson is now odds-on in the sack race market to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position after Crystal Palace were thrashed 5-0 by Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday.

The former England boss, 76, was already under mounting pressure after Palace fans chanted "you don't know what you're doing" when he took off star player Eberechi Eze during their 1-0 defeat by Everton in the FA Cup in midweek.

Hodgson justified his decision post-match by saying he was protecting his players for upcoming matches.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Roy Hodgson - 1/2
  • Erik ten Hag - 7/2
  • Eddie Howe - 13/2
  • Vincent Kompany - 8/1
  • Thomas Frank - 20/1
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 25/1
  • 33/1 bar

Odds correct at 1500 GMT (20/01/24)

Steve Cooper after Nottingham Forest's 5-0 loss to Fulham
Steve Cooper has been heavily linked with Palace

To then lose their next fixture 5-0 can only increase the level of uncertainty at Selhurst Park just weeks on from speculation that Palace wanted to appoint ex-Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper as Hodgson's replacement.

It was even reported the Palace board were completing due diligence over whether Forest may be due compensation should they name Cooper as boss.

Hodgson came out fighting last month, describing such reports as "disgraceful and disrespectful" after Palace secured a much-needed win over Brentford.

But that remains their only victory in 12 fixtures in all competitions, stretching back to the start of November.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

