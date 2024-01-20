Sack race: Roy Hodgson odds-on after Crystal Palace thrashed by Arsenal

Roy Hodgson is now odds-on in the sack race market to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position after Crystal Palace were thrashed 5-0 by Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday.

The former England boss, 76, was already under mounting pressure after Palace fans chanted "you don't know what you're doing" when he took off star player Eberechi Eze during their 1-0 defeat by Everton in the FA Cup in midweek. Hodgson justified his decision post-match by saying he was protecting his players for upcoming matches.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet) Roy Hodgson - 1/2

Erik ten Hag - 7/2

Eddie Howe - 13/2

Vincent Kompany - 8/1

Thomas Frank - 20/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 25/1

33/1 bar Odds correct at 1500 GMT (20/01/24)

Steve Cooper has been heavily linked with Palace