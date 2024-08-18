Sack race odds: Steve Cooper new favourite before first Leicester match

Despite still not yet having taken charge of a match as Leicester boss, Steve Cooper has been cut in from a mid-pack 12/1 to 6/1 favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' market.
Cooper's price was identified as being too large by Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill in our antepost preview, and it has already proven to be the case.
The shift in price is likely a result of reports in the Sunday Mirror that the club 'face two separate points deductions' for alleged rule breaches as well as news that Patson Daka will miss the first few months of the season after undergoing ankle surgery, joining Jamie Vardy on the sidelines to leave Leicester's strike options severely depleted.
The Foxes have done limited summer transfer business, arguably heading into this campaign with a weaker squad than they had in the Sky Bet Championship last season having lost both key midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea.
Leicester face relegation rivals Fulham, Crystal Palace and Everton early in the season, matches which already feel crucial.
They begin their campaign at home to Tottenham on Monday night.
There was considerable movement elsewhere after the opening Saturday of the Premier League season, with Everton's thumping home defeat and 10-man Newcastle's hard-fought win at St James' Park having significant impact.
Eddie Howe entered matchday one as the 6/1 market leader, in no small part due to his 5/1 odds (third favourite) to become the next England manager.
When Fabian Schar was sent off just 28 minutes into their home match with newly-promoted Southampton, it seemed likely Howe would remain there, but the Magpies battled to a 1-0 victory and their manager was pushed out to 12/1 as a result.
Another factor was Sean Dyche almost halving in price (14/1 to 8s) following his team's embarrassing 4-0 thrashing by Brighton.
As is often the case with this market though, that seems like a serious overreaction to one result.
