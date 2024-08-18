Sack race odds: Steve Cooper new favourite before first Leicester match

Cooper's price was identified as being too large by Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill in our antepost preview, and it has already proven to be the case.

The shift in price is likely a result of reports in the Sunday Mirror that the club 'face two separate points deductions' for alleged rule breaches as well as news that Patson Daka will miss the first few months of the season after undergoing ankle surgery, joining Jamie Vardy on the sidelines to leave Leicester's strike options severely depleted.

The Foxes have done limited summer transfer business, arguably heading into this campaign with a weaker squad than they had in the Sky Bet Championship last season having lost both key midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea.

Leicester face relegation rivals Fulham, Crystal Palace and Everton early in the season, matches which already feel crucial.

They begin their campaign at home to Tottenham on Monday night.