Leicester lose Patson Daka for ‘a few months’ after surgery

The striker suffered an ankle injury during the final pre-season friendly with Lens and has under gone surgery, with new boss Steve Cooper expecting him to be out for some time.

Cooper also said Jamie Vardy and Conor Coady will be missing.

He said during his pre-match press conference for Monday night’s Premier League opener with Tottenham: “Patson is not great. He’s suffered quite a serious ankle injury.

“He’s had an operation and will be out for a few months. Vards has been injured since the second week of pre-season, he’s closer to returning but will be a little while.

“It’s not great. Conor Coady will be out for a few more weeks with his hamstring.

“Vards is at the latter stages of rehab. With his experience, he understands his body and will have a big say in that process of returning.”

The Foxes are facing the prospect of a tough campaign on their return to the top flight, with the threat of a points deduction and not much in the way of new faces.

Cooper says there will be no more additions before Monday night’s game.

“Every season you want to reinforce, you want to strengthen,” he added.

“We’re still going through that process. The club is working together and the communication lines are great.

“It’s been a slow market. Once I knew this week that there wouldn’t be any additions for Monday, I put that to one side and focused on Monday. That’s the only thing we can influence.

“They have to be registered by midday on Friday and you know a few days before that because it’s a process, with the medical and registration.

“It’s a real process. We knew pretty early in the week that it would be unlikely. We’re focusing on the guys here and they deserve that.”

