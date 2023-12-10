Sack race odds: Steve Cooper fighting on after Nottingham Forest draw at Wolves

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has dismissed any suggestions he was saying goodbye to supporters fans after their 1-1 draw at Wolves on Saturday.
The 44-year-old, who currently tops the sack race market, has been under growing pressure, with it rumoured he would be sacked Forest lost at Molineux.
Cooper saluted the travelling fans after Harry Toffolo’s early opener helped end a four-game losing run, but insisted he was not saying farewell.
“That’s the last thing it was,” said the Forest manager.
“I was saying thank you for the support, you’ve spent a lot of money this week and dragged the players through challenging times in the game and have a safe journey home. I was just full of gratitude."
The draw at Wolves left Forest 16th in the Premier League table, five points clear of the relegation zone.
Cooper, who led Forest from the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone to promotion during his first season at the City Ground before securing safety in his second, continued:
“The togetherness in the group is so strong.
"There was a real desire to show who we really are, which is a team and a club which has progressed in the past two years.
“We had it a couple of times last year where, naturally with it being our first year back – and now this is our second – we are going to go through spells where you don’t win games and you are just looking for something to cling on to and then build on.
“We did some stuff last year when we found ourselves in the same position. It was just an example of that.”
