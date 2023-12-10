Sack race odds: Steve Cooper fighting on after Nottingham Forest draw at Wolves

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has dismissed any suggestions he was saying goodbye to supporters fans after their 1-1 draw at Wolves on Saturday.

The 44-year-old, who currently tops the sack race market, has been under growing pressure, with it rumoured he would be sacked Forest lost at Molineux. Cooper saluted the travelling fans after Harry Toffolo’s early opener helped end a four-game losing run, but insisted he was not saying farewell. “That’s the last thing it was,” said the Forest manager. “I was saying thank you for the support, you’ve spent a lot of money this week and dragged the players through challenging times in the game and have a safe journey home. I was just full of gratitude."

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet) Steve Cooper - 4/6

Erik ten Hag - 5/4

Roy Hodgson - 10/1

Vincent Kompany - 16/1

Marco Silva - 25/1

Rob Edwards - 25/1 Odds correct at 1350 GMT (10/12/23)