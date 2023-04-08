Moyes' West Ham side delivered for him by winning 1-0 at Fulham, but Cooper's could not.

The Welshman had been under growing pressure ahead of Forest's trip to Villa Park after a winless run of eight matches.

But his team's poor form stretches back much further - they have won just four times in 20 games in all competitions since Christmas.

Forest had been tipped to perform strongly on their return to the Premier League after Cooper's September 2021 arrival sparked an incredible turnaround, as he took the club from bottom of the Sky Bet Championship to promotion via the play-offs.

But they have struggled to adapt following a huge overhaul of playing staff, with more than 20 new arrivals at the City Ground since the summer, and now sit third from bottom with just eight games to play.