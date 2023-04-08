Steve Cooper was cut in to odds-on favouritism to be the next Premier League manager to leave, replacing David Moyes at the head of the sack race market, following Nottingham Forest's 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa.
Moyes' West Ham side delivered for him by winning 1-0 at Fulham, but Cooper's could not.
The Welshman had been under growing pressure ahead of Forest's trip to Villa Park after a winless run of eight matches.
But his team's poor form stretches back much further - they have won just four times in 20 games in all competitions since Christmas.
Forest had been tipped to perform strongly on their return to the Premier League after Cooper's September 2021 arrival sparked an incredible turnaround, as he took the club from bottom of the Sky Bet Championship to promotion via the play-offs.
But they have struggled to adapt following a huge overhaul of playing staff, with more than 20 new arrivals at the City Ground since the summer, and now sit third from bottom with just eight games to play.
Odds correct at 1715 GMT (08/04/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.