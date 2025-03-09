Sack race odds: Ruud van Nistelrooy remains favourite

Ruud van Nistelrooy remains the odds-on favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' market after Leicester were beaten for a fifth straight top-flight match.
Van Nistelrooy's Foxes side were edged 1-0 at Chelsea - an 11th defeat from just 14 games since he replaced Steve Cooper and an 11th loss from their last 12 league matches.
Leicester are 19th in the Premier League table, six points from safety with 10 fixtures remaining.
Van Nistelrooy has won just two of his 13 league games at the helm with all ten losses coming across their last 11 outings.
Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet)
- Ruud van Nistelrooy - 8/11
- No Manager to Leave - 4/1
- Ange Postecoglou - 9/2
- Ivan Juric - 7/1
- Ruben Amorim - 14/1
- 25/1 - Bar
Odds correct at 2000 GMT (9/3/25)
There was little movement in the market, and Van Nistelrooy's most likely challenger remains Ivan Juric.
Speculation continues to surround his future at Southampton, with it reported last week that Saints are keen to replace him with Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl in the summer, the man they were blocked from speaking to before ultimately appointing their current manager.
An encouraging display at Liverpool, where Southampton led 1-0 and only lost 3-1 via two penalties, is unlikely to quell the noise around the Croat's future.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.