Sack race odds: Ruud van Nistelrooy remains favourite

Ruud van Nistelrooy remains the odds-on favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' market after Leicester were beaten for a fifth straight top-flight match.

Van Nistelrooy's Foxes side were edged 1-0 at Chelsea - an 11th defeat from just 14 games since he replaced Steve Cooper and an 11th loss from their last 12 league matches. Leicester are 19th in the Premier League table, six points from safety with 10 fixtures remaining. Van Nistelrooy has won just two of his 13 league games at the helm with all ten losses coming across their last 11 outings.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet) Ruud van Nistelrooy - 8/11

No Manager to Leave - 4/1

Ange Postecoglou - 9/2

Ivan Juric - 7/1

Ruben Amorim - 14/1

25/1 - Bar Odds correct at 2000 GMT (9/3/25)