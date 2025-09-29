Sack race odds: Ruben Amorim clear favourite after Graham Potter sacking

Potter was replaced by Nuno Espirito Santo, the first managerial casualty of 2025/26 when he was sacked by Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Manchester United's 3-1 defeat at Brentford continued Amorim's terrible reign, with him now having taken just 34 points from his 33 league games in charge.

Despite a summer of investment, United have won only twice in all competitions - via a 97th-minute penalty against Burnley and at home to a Chelsea side reduced to 10 men after only five minutes.

They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Grimsby.

The Red Devils host Sunderland before the international break and then face a trip to Liverpool immediately after it.