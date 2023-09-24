Sack race odds: Paul Heckingbottom, Mauricio Pochettino, Andoni Iraola

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is now the heavy odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post after his sides 8-0 loss on Sunday.

Heckingbottom, whose side now prop up the table following the embarrassing home defeat, saw his price hammered in from 4/6 to 1/4. The speculation around the Blades potentially replacing him with former boss Chris Wilder will only intensify after such a defeat.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave odds (via Sky Bet) Paul Heckingbottom - 1/4

Sean Dyche - 8/1

Gary O'Neil - 10/1

16/1 bar Odds correct 2000 BST (24/09/23)

"It's a bad end to what's been a bad week for us," said Heckingbottom post game, "it's the nature of the performance we are upset about. It's the second half I'm upset with. A lot of the things we've seen in the second half I've never seen here." The 8-0 scoreline was a record league defeat for the Blades, but Heckingbottom was defiant post match stating that "these games aren't going to define our season". From a sack race perspective, the manner of defeat is the instigator to the drastic shortening of the price, along with fellow strugglers picking up points this weekend. Poch and Iraola continue to struggle Second favourite Sean Dyche saw his Everton side win 3-1 at Brentford, while Gary O'Neil's (third favourite) Wolves side picked up a point at Luton despite being down to 10-men. Manchester United's supremo, Erik ten Hag, also saw his price drift after victory at Burnley to ease some pressure on the Dutchman.