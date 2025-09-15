Menu icon
Sporting Life
Graham Potter and Ruben Amorim

Sack race odds: Graham Potter favourite, Ruben Amorim close second

By Joe Townsend
Football
Mon September 15, 2025 · 2h ago

Graham Potter was cut from 9/4 to even money sack race favouritism this weekend after West Ham were thrashed 3-0 at home by rivals Tottenham.

It continues his difficult spell, with the former Brighton and Chelsea boss now having a W6 D5 L13 record from his 24 matches in charge of the Hammers.

They currently sit third bottom of the Premier League table, with 3-0 and 5-1 defeats by Sunderland and Chelsea also coming this season.

Their only points came in a 3-0 win away at Nottingham Forest before the international break where all the goals were scored in a dramatic final six minutes.

Forest's subsequent sacking of Nuno can only have increased the pressure on Potter, with it likely the Portuguese coach would be installed as immediate favourite for the role should West Ham decide to make a change.

Unsurprisingly Ruben Amorim is next in the betting following a chastening Manchester derby.

His United side showed little as City romped to a 3-0 victory at the Etihad.

Amorim has now taken just 31 points from his 31 league games since replacing Erik ten Hag as manager 11 months ago.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via BetVictor)

  • Graham Potter - evens
  • Ruben Amorim - 5/2
  • Vitor Pereira - 5/1
  • Daniel Farke - 8/1
  • Oliver Glasner - 10/1
  • 12/1 bar

Odds correct at 0925 BST (15/9/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

