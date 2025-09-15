Sack race odds: Graham Potter favourite, Ruben Amorim close second

It continues his difficult spell, with the former Brighton and Chelsea boss now having a W6 D5 L13 record from his 24 matches in charge of the Hammers.

They currently sit third bottom of the Premier League table, with 3-0 and 5-1 defeats by Sunderland and Chelsea also coming this season.

Their only points came in a 3-0 win away at Nottingham Forest before the international break where all the goals were scored in a dramatic final six minutes.

Forest's subsequent sacking of Nuno can only have increased the pressure on Potter, with it likely the Portuguese coach would be installed as immediate favourite for the role should West Ham decide to make a change.

Unsurprisingly Ruben Amorim is next in the betting following a chastening Manchester derby.

His United side showed little as City romped to a 3-0 victory at the Etihad.

Amorim has now taken just 31 points from his 31 league games since replacing Erik ten Hag as manager 11 months ago.