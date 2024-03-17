Sack race odds: Erik ten Hag fights back after Man Utd beat Liverpool

Erik ten Hag was a big winner over the weekend, with Manchester United beating Liverpool in an FA Cup thriller, with his price in the sack race drifting from 9/2 to 11/2.

The under pressure United boss picked up arguably his most important win this season as the Red Devils shocked quadruple-chasing Liverpool late in extra-time to make it to the FA Cup semi-finals. It was a much-needed victory given United's poor recent performances and current league position (6th), and eases some pressure for now, though given the recent takeover it's highly likely his position will be assessed in the summer.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (odds via Sky Bet) Vincent Kompany - 7/4

No manager to leave - 15/8

Chris Wilder, Mauricio Pochettino - 5/1

Erik ten Hag - 11/2

Eddie Howe - 8/1

David Moyes - 10/1

Thomas Frank - 16/1

Sean Dyche, Nuno 20/1

33/1 bar

The same could be said for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, who's price took a dive from 14/1 into 8/1 after his side were eliminated from the FA Cup on Saturday. That result means the Magpies will again go trophy-less this season, while their current league position means they could well miss out on European football. It is the same question around whether the Newcastle hierarchy will pull the trigger with 10 games to go or hold off until the summer. Clarets calm over Kompany Vincent Kompany remains the 7/4 favourite in the 'Next manager to leave' market, despite his Burnley team beating Brentford on Saturday. The Clarets remain eight points from safety after registering a second home win of the season, and with impending charges for both Everton and Nottingham Forest, they will still have a glimmer of hope of surviving this season.