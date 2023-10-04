Sack race odds: Erik ten Hag and Andoni Iraiola backed in heavily after tough runs

Erik ten Hag and Andoni Iraola have been backed in heavily after poor starts to the season continued for both, with sack race market leader Paul Heckingbottom drifting as a consequence.

Ten Hag has been cut in from 16/1 a couple of weeks ago to second favourite at 7/2 following Manchester United's latest loss, Tuesday's 3-2 home humbling by Galatasaray in the Champions League. Saturday's home defeat by Crystal Palace meant United had made their worst ever start to a Premier League season, sitting 10th in the table on nine points after seven games having already lost on four occasions. Ten Hag, whose side were also beaten by Bayern Munich in their opening Champions League group game, is struggling with a number of injury problems, as well as off-field issues with multiple players.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave odds (via Sky Bet) Paul Heckingbottom - 4/5

Erik ten Hag - 7/2

Andoni Iraola - 13/2

Sean Dyche - 7/1

Gary O'Neil - 12/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 16/1

Vincent Kompany, Marco Silva, Rob Edwards - 20/1 Odds correct at 1655 BST (4/10/23)

Hecky and Vinnie on the drift

Sheffield United have just the one point after following up their 8-0 home thrashing by Newcastle with a 2-0 defeat at West Ham, unsurprisingly meaning Blades boss Heckingbottom remains favourite to be the first for the chop. However, his odds have lengthened from 4/11 a couple of days ago out to 4/5

Vincent Kompany benefits from the sweet taste of Burnley's maiden success of the campaign. The Clarets' vital victory at fellow promoted side Luton on Tuesday pushed him out from 12/1 to 20s in the betting.

Iraola cut in half

Bournemouth boss Iraola remains winless in seven games since replacing Gary O'Neil in the summer, with three draws and four defeats leaving the Cherries 18th. Their latest loss saw them thrashed 4-0 at home by Arsenal but despite that, the Spaniard ended the weekend at 14/1 in the sack race. But his price has since more than halved to 13/2 after punters considered him an outlier in the market - just as we did on Sunday evening. Sack race: Iraola the outlier? Their final game before the international break sees them travel to Everton for what already feels like a big relegation clash. Bournemouth then welcome Wolves and former boss Gary O'Neil a fortnight later, followed by Kompany's Burnley. Things then get very tough for Iraola's men as they start November with an away game against Manchester City and a home contest with Newcastle.