Sack race odds: Daniel Farke slashed in price, Marco Silva in trouble

Daniel Farke has plunged into odds-on favouritism in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' after Leeds lost 3-1 at Nottingham Forest.

It leaves the newly-promoted club a point above the relegation zone 11 games into the season. The German is 1/2 to be next go, a long way clear of 6/1 second favourite Eddie Howe. There was strong speculation in the summer that Farke would be sacked despite leading Leeds to the Sky Bet Championship title, with the club's owners reportedly concerned by his poor top-flight record. It is therefore no surprise that a first blip in form - the Whites have lost four of their last five matches - has seen his price move - a shift likely also due to the angry reaction of Leeds supporters at full-time at the City Ground.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via BetVictor) Daniel Farke - 1/2

Eddie Howe - 6/1

Scott Parker - 8/1

Marco Silva - 10/1

Arne Slot - 12/1 Odds correct at 1020 GMT (10/11/25)

More surprising is the sight of Howe second in the betting. Newcastle may have made a stuttering start in the league - they sit 14th and have lost five of their 11 matches - but it is not dissimilar to the past two campaigns. They have also performed superbly well in both the Carabao Cup and Champions League, reaching the quarter-finals of the former and sitting sixth after four games of the league phase in the latter.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is perhaps a man under greater pressure, and yet he is priced as 10/1 fourth favourite. His side sit level on points with Leeds and have lost five of their past six league games having been easily beaten 2-0 by Everton on Saturday. It has been an underwhelming start to the campaign for a Cottagers side who have been nowhere near the drop over the past three campaigns, finishing between 10th and 13th - but for a freak 94th-minute own goal by Leeds defender Gabriel Gudmundsson in September they would be in the relegation zone.

The winning moment. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/mKv1PO6y8Y — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 13, 2025