Sack race odds: Ange Postecoglou, Pep Guardiola and Sean Dyche all make moves

Ange Postecoglou, Pep Guardiola and Sean Dyche all head into Christmas having made significant moves in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' market.

Postecoglou was cut in from 12s to 3/1 after Tottenham suffered the ignominy of a 6-3 home thrashing by Liverpool on Sunday. A madcap game in north London saw Spurs concede 24 shots and a staggeringly high 5.63 expected goals (xG). Tottenham are currently without 10 first-team players, including goalkeeper Vicario and three centre-backs.

"They're a very good football team"



Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou reacts to his side's defeat to Liverpool 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/OlCjwmb9oB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 22, 2024

“Obviously it’s a painful one for us, credit to Liverpool they were too strong and we’re running a little bit on empty in terms of our energy levels, which is quite understandable with the [injury] situation we’re in,” said Postecoglou. “We backed up from Thursday night with the same team so I think that tells you a fair bit. “The lads tried as hard as they could. Liverpool were a little too sharp, a little bit too strong so we had to try and hang in there as well as we could. “We want to be an attacking team, but we want to win. I don’t like losing any way you lose.” Asked if the result proved that he needed to come up with a “plan B”, Postecoglou added: “I don’t know how to answer that question. I think I’ve explained clearly what I thought happened today. I don’t know what plan B’s or C’s are. I’m lost for words.”

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet) Julen Lopetegui - 6/4

Ange Postecoglou - 3/1

Sean Dyche - 7/2

Pep Guardiola - 6/1

Kieran McKenna - 16/1

Ruud van Nistelrooy - 18/1

Eddie Howe - 20/1

Oliver Glasner - 25/1

Vitor Pereira - 33/1

Fabian Hurzeler - 40/1

50/1 bar Odds correct at 1030 GMT (23/12/24)

Postecoglou wasn't the only Premier League boss to see his price drastically shorten over the weekend. Confirmation that the Friedkin Group had completed their takeover of Everton immediately led to speculation that Sean Dyche could be replaced. The Toffees produced another impressive battling performance to draw 0-0 against Chelsea, a week on from doing the same at Arsenal. It means they have lost only two of their last 12 matches and are four points clear of the relegation zone. Even so, Dyche - who is out of contract in the summer - is in from 10s to 7/2. “It wasn’t my only goal (to send the new owners home with a point) but it is a nice add-on,” he said. ”We’ve had a good meeting with them, they seem really good, really serious people. “People talk about my own position – win games, they have made it clear. They are supportive of my role, what I’ve done here and what I hope we do. We have got to win games, though. I’m not naive.”

Next up for Everton, a Boxing Day trip to Manchester City where Pep Guardiola is another manager considered to be very much in the running. Out at 33/1 before Amad Diallo turned the Manchester derby on its head, less than a week later following a defeat at Aston Villa that extended City's wretched run to one victory (and nine losses) in 12 in all competitions, he is now 6/1.