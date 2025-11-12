Sack race: Marco Silva odds-on as Fulham speculation mounts

The Portuguese coach was 10/1 fourth favourite on Monday, but those reports have seen his price crash - no firm has him longer than even money.

Fulham sit just a point above the relegation zone 11 games into the season.

They have lost five of their past six league games and were easily beaten 2-0 by Everton on Saturday.

The Cottagers have finished between 10th and 13th over the past three campaigns and last term flirted with European qualification for much of the season.

But they tailed off badly, a drop in form that coincided with a run to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Silva's men have taken just 26 points from their past 24 league games (W8 D2 L14) and face a crunch home game with Sunderland after the international break.