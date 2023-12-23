Sack race: Erik ten Hag odds-on, Mauricio Pochettino and Eddie Howe cut in

Erik ten Hag will spend Christmas as the odds-on favourite in the sack race after Manchester United suffered a fourth defeat in six games, this time 2-0 at West Ham, but Mauricio Pochettino and Eddie Howe are under growing pressure too.

Pochettino was cut in from 12s to 6/1 after his 10th-placed Chelsea side lost 2-1 at Wolves on Christmas Eve, an eighth league defeat of the season, seemingly aim to compete with United for who can have the most dismal campaign. Howe's price was trimmed from 16/1 to 9s following Newcastle's chastening defeat at Luton, which continued a terrible campaign on the road for the Magpies - they have collected only five points from nine away fixtures thus far.