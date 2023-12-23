Sack race: Erik ten Hag odds-on, Mauricio Pochettino and Eddie Howe cut in

Erik ten Hag will spend Christmas as the odds-on favourite in the sack race after Manchester United suffered a fourth defeat in six games, this time 2-0 at West Ham, but Mauricio Pochettino and Eddie Howe are under growing pressure too.
United's defeat at the London Stadium saw them slip to eighth place in the Premier League table and they have now lost half of their 26 matches in all competitions this season.
Those stark facts, coupled with finishing bottom of a Champions League group containing Copenhagen and Galatasary, would already have Ten Hag's position under heavy scrutiny, but the confirmation of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group's 25% purchase of the club has heaped further pressure on the Dutchman.
Pochettino was cut in from 12s to 6/1 after his 10th-placed Chelsea side lost 2-1 at Wolves on Christmas Eve, an eighth league defeat of the season, seemingly aim to compete with United for who can have the most dismal campaign.
Howe's price was trimmed from 16/1 to 9s following Newcastle's chastening defeat at Luton, which continued a terrible campaign on the road for the Magpies - they have collected only five points from nine away fixtures thus far.
Odds correct 1530 GMT (24/12/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org