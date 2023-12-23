Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Ten Hag, Pochettino, Howe

Sack race: Erik ten Hag odds-on, Mauricio Pochettino and Eddie Howe cut in

By Sporting Life
16:08 · SUN December 24, 2023

Erik ten Hag will spend Christmas as the odds-on favourite in the sack race after Manchester United suffered a fourth defeat in six games, this time 2-0 at West Ham, but Mauricio Pochettino and Eddie Howe are under growing pressure too.

United's defeat at the London Stadium saw them slip to eighth place in the Premier League table and they have now lost half of their 26 matches in all competitions this season.

Those stark facts, coupled with finishing bottom of a Champions League group containing Copenhagen and Galatasary, would already have Ten Hag's position under heavy scrutiny, but the confirmation of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group's 25% purchase of the club has heaped further pressure on the Dutchman.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino was cut in from 12s to 6/1 after his 10th-placed Chelsea side lost 2-1 at Wolves on Christmas Eve, an eighth league defeat of the season, seemingly aim to compete with United for who can have the most dismal campaign.

Howe's price was trimmed from 16/1 to 9s following Newcastle's chastening defeat at Luton, which continued a terrible campaign on the road for the Magpies - they have collected only five points from nine away fixtures thus far.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (odds via Betfair)

  • Erik ten Hag - 17/20
  • Roy Hodgson - 5/1
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 6/1
  • Eddie Howe - 9/1
  • Vincent Kompany - 14/1
  • Nuno Espirito Santo - 16/1

Odds correct 1530 GMT (24/12/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS