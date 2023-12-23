Sack race: Erik ten Hag odds-on after West Ham beat Man Utd

Erik ten Hag is now the odds-on favourite in the sack race after Manchester United suffered a fourth defeat in six games, this time 2-0 at West Ham.
It means United will spend Christmas Day in eighth place in the Premier League table and have now lost half of their 26 matches in all competitions this season.
Those stark facts, coupled with finishing bottom of a Champions League group containing Copenhagen and Galatasary, would already have Ten Hag's position under heavy scrutiny, but the imminent confirmation of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group's 25% purchase of the club has heaped further pressure on the Dutchman.
But Ten Hag has not been without challenges this term, summed up at the London Stadium by the absence of Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, which forced a surprise debut for teenage centre-back Willy Kambwala.
Kambwala acquitted himself well enough but it was another lifeless performance from a thoroughly dispirited side, deepening the gloom surrounding Ten Hag’s position at a club showing few positive signs.
