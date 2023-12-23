Sporting Life
Manchester United boss ten Hag

Sack race: Erik ten Hag odds-on after West Ham beat Man Utd

By Sporting Life
18:28 · SAT December 23, 2023

Erik ten Hag is now the odds-on favourite in the sack race after Manchester United suffered a fourth defeat in six games, this time 2-0 at West Ham.

It means United will spend Christmas Day in eighth place in the Premier League table and have now lost half of their 26 matches in all competitions this season.

Those stark facts, coupled with finishing bottom of a Champions League group containing Copenhagen and Galatasary, would already have Ten Hag's position under heavy scrutiny, but the imminent confirmation of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group's 25% purchase of the club has heaped further pressure on the Dutchman.

But Ten Hag has not been without challenges this term, summed up at the London Stadium by the absence of Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, which forced a surprise debut for teenage centre-back Willy Kambwala.

Kambwala acquitted himself well enough but it was another lifeless performance from a thoroughly dispirited side, deepening the gloom surrounding Ten Hag’s position at a club showing few positive signs.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (odds via Betfair)

    • Erik ten Hag - 17/20
    • Roy Hodgson - 5/1
    • Vincent Kompany - 11/1
    • Mauricio Pochettino - 12/1
    • David Moyes - 14/1
    • Eddie Howe - 16/1
    • Nuno Espirito Santo - 16/1
    • Chris Wilder - 20/1

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

