Rotherham vs Leeds betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 13/2 | Draw 4/1 | Away 4/11

The chase is on for Leeds United to gain an automatic promotion spot. Daniel Farke’s side have cut the deficit to the top significantly with six wins in their last seven Sky Bet Championship matches, rising to third place in the process, eight points behind Leicester and Ipswich. Returning from the international break, they have one of the easier tasks in the second tier, aiming to leave Rotherham with three points and keep their promotion push on the right track. As the prices suggest, it’s a task that Leeds should complete with ease. Indeed, Leeds create chances and limit opposition scoring opportunities at an excellent rate. Rotherham, who are still managerless and searching for a replacement for Matt Taylor, have averaged 0.66 expected goals (xG) for and 1.83 xG against per game this season – bottom in each metric.

What are the best bets? So, if Leeds can be expected to win comfortably, backing output from the abundance of talent in their attack might well be the way to play this. With that in mind, GEORGINIO RUTTER to record OVER 0.5 ASSISTS is my selection. Available at a standout 11/4 with bet365, Farke is getting the best out of Leeds' club-record signing, using him in a correct manner and reaping the creative rewards. CLICK HERE to back Georginio Rutter over 0.5 assists with Sky Bet In minutes equating to around 14 games played this season, Rutter has five assists and has recorded the highest expected assisted goals (6.5 xAG) figure in the Championship. As a result, backing Rutter to set up a goal against one of the worst teams in the league looks value. As pointed out in Tom Carnduff's look at the Championship title race, the 21-year-old is also well clear of the field in logging 15 big chances created, seven more than any other player in the league.

BuildABet @ 17/2 Leeds to win to nil

Joël Piroe to score anytime

Jordan Hugill to commit 2+ fouls CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Rotherham's issues with chance-creation have been mentioned and Leeds are outstanding at limiting opponents, making an away win to nil a fancied outcome. Joël Piroe can be classed as Leeds' biggest goal threat, too. No player in the Championship this season has committed more fouls than Jordan Hugill. Rotherham's striker has already fouled an opponent 29 times in minutes equating to 12 matches played.

Team news

Leeds' Junior Firpo

Wayne Carlisle takes interim charge of Rotherham on Friday night and will have to do without Sam Clucas, who suffered a hamstring injury in the 5-0 defeat to Watford last time out. Leeds' only new injury concern is the absence of Sam Byram, joining Stuart Dallas and Djed Spence on the sidelines. Junior Firpo is expected to replace him.

Predicted line-ups Rotherham: Johansson; Lembikisa, Morrison, Odoffin; Bramall; Cafú, Rathbone, Tiéhi; Onyedinma, Kelly, Hugill. Leeds: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Cooper, Firpo; Kamara, Ampadu; James, Summerville, Rutter; Piroe.