Romelu Lukaku will return to Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal.

Inter chiefs are thought to have struck an 8million euro loan fee with the Blues, with Lukaku understood to have taken a pay cut to leave Stamford Bridge. The Belgium striker only joined Chelsea in a club-record £98million deal last summer, but a number of controversies strained relations with the Blues. Chelsea’s new co-owner Todd Boehly has put an immediate stamp on his tenure by giving the green light for Lukaku’s return to Inter.

US magnate Boehly has backed manager Thomas Tuchel over the decision to let Lukaku return to Italy. And once the 29-year-old’s Inter return is officially complete, the Blues will be able to turn attentions to wider transfer business. Chelsea will set about seeking a replacement, with the club understood to remain keen on Robert Lewandowski despite the Poland hitman’s desire to swap Bayern Munich for Barcelona. Catalan giants Barcelona’s continued financial issues could yet open the door for Chelsea to pounce on Lewandowski’s unsettled situation. Lukaku’s impending departure could yet point manager Tuchel towards a more fluid approach without a clear focal-point striker.