In the meantime Chelsea have been granted a special licence to continue operating, but on a significantly limited basis, with restrictions placed on ticket sales and merchandising, as well as a ban on the signing of new players and new contracts.

Earlier this month, the 55-year-old announced that he was selling the club after more than 18 years of ownership, pledging to donate all net proceeds to a new foundation to benefit victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Provided the Government issues a licence, only granted if Abramovich can prove he would not benefit from the sale, Chelsea could pass into new hands.

Abramovich is one of seven further oligarchs to have their assets frozen over alleged links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire bought Chelsea in 2003 and has since bankrolled a period of unprecedented success, with the club winning 19 major trophies including five Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.

When Chelsea lifted the Club World Cup earlier this year it meant they had won every major trophy possible under Abramovich's ownership.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine.

"Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people.

"We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies."

Chelsea are in next action when they travel to Norwich in the Premier League on Thursday.