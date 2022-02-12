Kai Havertz’s last-ditch extra-time penalty sealed Chelsea’s maiden Club World Cup triumph in a gritty 2-1 win over Brazilians Palmeiras.

Romelu Lukaku’s 10th goal of the season had Chelsea hoping of a quick conclusion in their bid to complete the clean sweep of major global club trophies. But Palmeiras had other ideas and Raphael Veiga’s penalty sent the clash into extra-time at Abu Dhabi’s Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

🌍🏆| 𝑾𝑶𝑹𝑳𝑫 𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑴𝑷𝑰𝑶𝑵𝑺!



Congratulations to Chelsea - winners of the Club World Cup with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Palmeiras.





The otherwise-flawless Thiago Silva was penalised for handball for Veiga’s spot-kick, in a frustrating moment for the 37-year-old Brazil defender against his compatriots. But Chelsea were rewarded for refusing to tighten up in the extra 30 minutes and duly succeeding where the Blues had failed in Japan in 2012. Palmeiras defender Luan conceded the spot-kick that allowed Chelsea to seal their victory – and was then sent off with almost the night’s final act, scything down Havertz as he was through on goal. The Brazilian club from Sao Paolo produced a fine performance of industry and endeavour in stifling Chelsea, but the Londoners’ superior quality and grit eventually told. To add to their status as Champions League and European Super Cup holders, Chelsea are now world champions for the first time. The onlooking Roman Abramovich appeared as nervy as the smattering of Chelsea fans, at one point caught hugging his knees amid the tension of a sultry Abu Dhabi night.

🏆 Trophies won by Chelsea in the Roman Abramovich era:



‣ Premier League x 5

‣ Champions League x 2

‣ Europa League x 2

‣ FA Cup x 5

‣ League Cup x 3

‣ Community Shield x 2

‣ UEFA Super Cup x 1

‣ FIFA Club World Cup x 1



Full collection ✔️