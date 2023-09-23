Rodri sent off as Man City maintain 100% start, Everton beat Brentford for first win

Manchester City had Rodri sent off as they beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 to maintain their 100% while Everton beat Brentford for their first Premier League win of the season.
The champions looked to be cruising to victory after early goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland put them in complete control at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
The mood changed dramatically early in the second half when Rodri was dismissed for violent conduct after raising his hands towards the neck of Morgan Gibbs-White.
The game became fractious and City lost some of their discipline before manager Pep Guardiola switched to a defensive shape to secure the three points.
It was City’s sixth win in succession at the start of their latest title defence but the price of Rodri’s indiscretion is yet to be seen.
The influential Spaniard now faces a three-game ban which will include a trip to Arsenal next month.
Sean Dyche's Everton are up and running thanks to an impressive 3-1 win at Brentford.
They went ahead in the sixth minute when Abdoulaye Doucoure fired home from James Tarkowski’s knockdown but Brentford equalised against the run of play after half an hour through Mathias Jensen.
Tarkowski put the Toffees back in front against his former club with a header from Dwight McNeil’s corner before substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin fired in with 20 minutes to go to complete victory.
