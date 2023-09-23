Rodri sent off as Man City maintain 100% start, Everton beat Brentford for first win

The champions looked to be cruising to victory after early goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland put them in complete control at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The mood changed dramatically early in the second half when Rodri was dismissed for violent conduct after raising his hands towards the neck of Morgan Gibbs-White.

The game became fractious and City lost some of their discipline before manager Pep Guardiola switched to a defensive shape to secure the three points.

It was City’s sixth win in succession at the start of their latest title defence but the price of Rodri’s indiscretion is yet to be seen.

The influential Spaniard now faces a three-game ban which will include a trip to Arsenal next month.