Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez is now the 8/11 odds-on favourite to become the next permanent Everton manager, six years after becoming the first sacking of the Farhad Moshiri era.

Everton need a new boss after Rafa Benitez was sacked on Sunday following a run of one win from 13 Premier League games. The final straw was an abject loss at basement club Norwich, who had lost six straight league matches themselves, a result that left the Toffees 16th in the table. Martinez, 48, has been in charge of Belgium since the summer of 2016, just months after Moshiri ended his three-year spell at Goodison Park.

Next permanent Everton manager (via Sky Bet) Roberto Martinez - 8/11

Wayne Rooney - 9/2

Duncan Ferguson - 5/1

Frank Lampard - 8/1

Graham Potter - 8/1

Nuno Espirito Santo - 14/1 See the full list and latest odds here Odds correct at 1658 GMT (17/01/21)

During the Spaniard's five-and-a-half years with Belgium he has led them to third place at the 2018 World Cup and to the top of the FIFA world rankings. Back on Merseyside, Everton have been through Ronald Koeman, Marco Silva, Sam Allardyce, Carlo Ancelotti and Benitez as permanent managers. The next appointment will be their seventh since David Moyes left for Manchester United in 2013.

