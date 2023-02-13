If that sounds hyperbolic then consider that Brighton are nine points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with three games in hand despite having lost manager Graham Potter in September; despite having lost three of their best players (Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma, and Leandro Trossard); and despite altering their strategy considerably under the new head coach.

Similar yet different from Potter

In many ways De Zerbi and Potter are similar, which of course is precisely the point of hiring the former Sassuolo manager: consistency in style brings seamless movement and clear progression no matter how many stars, players or staff, are poached by bigger clubs.

Like his predecessor De Zerbi is all about high pressing and long periods of possession, complete with the automatisms that allow Brighton to move the opponent around with pre-planned movements.

But the similarities are only in those broad brushstrokes. As Jurgen Klopp said: “Before, they played Potter-ball. Now they play De Zerbi-ball.”

De Zerbi’s most unique trait among the possession-centric managers is his desire to lure the opponent forward, baiting them to press higher in order to then spin around the onrushing bodies and charge, vertically, into space.

This is without doubt the new frontier in elite-level tactics and while De Zerbi is by no means the innovator (Aston Villa’s Unai Emery does exactly the same thing) the way he marries this with hogging the ball is unusual.

Combination of Guardiola and Klopp

It is an interesting hybrid of Guardiola’s ideas of territorial domination and Jurgen Klopp’s concept of gegenpressing, in that De Zerbi uses the former to twist the opposition’s idea of the latter: Brighton look to hold the ball for very long periods of time in their own third and the middle third, which eventually forces the other side to enact a pressing trigger – at which point Brighton surge forward.

This explains the unusual visual of Brighton as increasingly possession-oriented - they average 62.5% under De Zerbi, compared with 49.9% under Potter – while also arriving into the final third at greater speed, and with more space, than under the old regime.