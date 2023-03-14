Liverpool have won seven major trophies during that time, including the 2018/19 Champions League and '19/20 Premier League.

Since joining from Hoffenheim for £21m in 2015 he has scored 107 goals and provided 78 assists in 353 appearances.

The Brazilian, 31, will leave the Reds on a free transfer at the end of June after eight seasons at Anfield.

Napoli, who thrashed Liverpool 4-0 in the Champions League group stage earlier this season, are currently experiencing their greatest campaign since the days of Diego Maradona.

They are on the verge of winning a first Scudetto since 1990 as they sit 18 points clear at the top of Serie A.

They also lead their Champions League last-16 tie with Frankfurt 2-0 after the away leg.

