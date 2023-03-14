Sporting Life
Roberto Firmino

Robert Firmino next club odds: Napoli favs for Liverpool forward

By Sporting Life
14:48 · TUE March 14, 2023

Napoli are now the 2/1 favourites to sign Liverpool forward Robert Firmino when his contract expires in the summer.

The Brazilian, 31, will leave the Reds on a free transfer at the end of June after eight seasons at Anfield.

Since joining from Hoffenheim for £21m in 2015 he has scored 107 goals and provided 78 assists in 353 appearances.

Liverpool have won seven major trophies during that time, including the 2018/19 Champions League and '19/20 Premier League.

Roberto Firmino next club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Napoli - 2/1
  • Barcelona - 6/1
  • Bayern Munich - 6/1
  • AC Milan - 7/1
  • Inter - 7/1
  • Any MLS club - 9/1
  • Juventus - 10/1
  • Any Saudi Pro League club - 12/1
  • Newcastle - 12/1
  • Chelsea - 16/1

Odds correct at 1430 GMT (14/03/23)

Napoli, who thrashed Liverpool 4-0 in the Champions League group stage earlier this season, are currently experiencing their greatest campaign since the days of Diego Maradona.

They are on the verge of winning a first Scudetto since 1990 as they sit 18 points clear at the top of Serie A.

They also lead their Champions League last-16 tie with Frankfurt 2-0 after the away leg.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

