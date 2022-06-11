Tottenham are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Richarlison from Premier League rivals Everton in a £51m deal.

The 25-year-old Brazil forward has been cut to 1/2 with online bookmaker Sky Bet to join Antonio Conte's side, amid reported interest from Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid and Arsenal. Journalist Bruno Andrade claimed on Saturday that discussions over a €60m deal are well underway, with the player ready to discuss the terms of his contract, while David Ornstein of The Athletic believes parties from both clubs are confident the deal will happen. The forward, who joined Everton from Watford for around £40m in 2018, made it clear last month that he is considering his future at Goodison Park. Transfer blog: For the latest updates and rumours

Richarlison's 2021/22 Premier League statistics

Richarlison next club odds (via Sky Bet) Tottenham - 1/2

PSG - 9/1

Real Madrid - 9/1

Chelsea - 12/1

Aston Villa - 16/1

Manchester United - 16/1

Arsenal - 18/1

Newcastle - 18/1 Odds correct at 1635 BST (11/06/20)

Richarlison, who was our xG Premier League Player of the Month for April, had 15 goal involvements in 2021/22 (10 goals from 10.4 xG, five assists from 3.8 xA) as the Toffees avoided relegation from the top flight.

Richarlison is our xG Premier League Player of the Month for April!



The Everton star scored 3 goals (3.7 xG) in 5 appearances - with an Infogol performance rating of 8.38.



🏆👏 #EFC pic.twitter.com/ZqYXMuau2h — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) May 2, 2022

Spurs, meanwhile, are looking to bolster their squad after qualifying for the Champions League with a top-four finish. Conte's side have already secured the signings of goalkeeper Fraser Forster and Ivan Perisic, with full-back Djed Spence also reportedly close to joining from Middlesbrough in a £20m switch. Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni is also a rumoured target, with Spurs willing to back the Italian in this summer's transfer market.

Richarlison’s per game stats in the Premier League (via @InfogolApp):



21/22

‣ Goals: 0.35

‣ xG: 0.36



20/21

‣ Goals: 0.22

‣ xG: 0.32



19/20

‣ Goals: 0.38

‣ xG: 0.31



18/19

‣ Goals: 0.47

‣ xG: 0.40



17/18

‣ Goals: 0.16

‣ xG: 0.36pic.twitter.com/CbYDTVhSlk — Tom Carnduff (@TomC_22) June 11, 2022

