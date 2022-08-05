It means the Portugal right-back, who was injured during a friendly with Sevilla on Sunday, will miss this winter's World Cup in Qatar.

It is the second major injury of Pereira's time in the East Midlands since joining from Nice for £21.8m in 2018 following a nine-month spell on the sidelines with knee ligament damage sustained in March 2020.

"A lot of our game idea was about our full-backs and him in particular. He was looking so good," said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.

“It’s a massive blow to him. He had his operation last night and he’ll recover now, get strong again and come back better I’m sure.”

More from Sporting Life