Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira faces a long injury recovery
Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira faces a long injury recovery

Ricardo Pereira: Leicester defender out until February after Achilles surgery

By Sporting Life
16:53 · FRI August 05, 2022

Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira has been ruled out for up to six months after surgery on his ruptured Achilles.

It means the Portugal right-back, who was injured during a friendly with Sevilla on Sunday, will miss this winter's World Cup in Qatar.

It is the second major injury of Pereira's time in the East Midlands since joining from Nice for £21.8m in 2018 following a nine-month spell on the sidelines with knee ligament damage sustained in March 2020.

"A lot of our game idea was about our full-backs and him in particular. He was looking so good," said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.

“It’s a massive blow to him. He had his operation last night and he’ll recover now, get strong again and come back better I’m sure.”

FOOTBALL TIPS