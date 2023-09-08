Sporting Life
Republic of Ireland defender John Egan

Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
13:17 · SAT September 09, 2023

Football betting tips: Euro 2024 qualifiers

1pt John Egan to be shown a card at 5/2 (General)

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports 1

Home 9/2 | Draw 29/10 | Away 11/20

It sure is a tough pair of fixtures for the Republic of Ireland during this international break.

Just days after a 2-0 defeat to France at the Parc des Princes, Stephen Kenny's side face a Netherlands team that are heavy favourites to finish second in the group, clinging onto the faint hope they could qualify.

It wasn't a night without positives in Paris, however — Mike Maignan was forced to make some good saves, offering hope that Republic of Ireland can do what is needed in Dublin and beat the Netherlands.

Ronald Koeman's men were excellent against Greece on Thursday, though, going 3-0 up before the 40th minute and sailing to victory by the same scoreline.

What are the best bets for Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands?

It was the right side that was impressive for the Oranje, with Denzel Dumfries recording two assists, and it is that area of the pitch that offers a bit of value in this match-up.

Dumfries willingly advances down the flank and, as a result, the tricky Xavi Simons might well be faced with an isolated JOHN EGAN on occasions.

Egan occupied the left side of the ROI's back three last time out and makes appeal TO BE SHOWN A CARD at a general 5/2.

Republic of Ireland defender John Egan
Republic of Ireland defender John Egan

His time at Sheffield United is not short of instances that prove he is willing to get stuck in and he might have to be a bit cynical at times considering the opposition on Sunday evening.

Team news

Netherlands defender Nathan Aké
Netherlands defender Nathan Aké

Enda Stevens and Will Keane have been labelled as "extremely unlikely" to be fit for this game after suffering injuries in the 2-0 loss in France, while Evan Ferguson remains out.

Memphis Depay and goalkeeper Justin Bijlow pulled out of the Netherlands squad before Thursday's success.

Nathan Aké was substituted after a hamstring complaint against Greece, but there has been no update on his condition ahead of this match.

Predicted line-ups

Republic of Ireland: Bazunu; Collins, Egan, Duffy; Browne, Cullen, Molumby, McClean; Ogbene, Idah, Knight

Netherlands: Flekken; Geertruida, De Vrij, Van Dijk; Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Blind; Simons, Gakpo, Weghorst

Match facts

  • The Republic of Ireland have lost only four of their last 46 home European Championship qualifying matches (W26 D16), although one of those was earlier this year against France, losing 1-0. They haven’t lost two in one qualifying campaign since losing to Italy and Austria in Euro 1972 qualifying.
  • Having lost 4-0 at France in their last away game in a European Championship qualifier in March (their heaviest ever away defeat in a Euro qualifier), the Netherlands are looking to avoid losing consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time since a run of four between March and October 2014.
  • The Republic of Ireland have scored nine goals in their last four competitive home games, netting three goals against each of Scotland, Armenia and Gibraltar – this is more than they had scored in their previous 15 competitive home games combined (8), between November 2017 and June 2022.
  • The Netherlands have only failed to score in one of their previous 25 matches across all competitions, netting 61 goals in this run at an average of 2.4 per game. The only team to shut them out in this run was France, who beat them 4-0 back in March in a European Championship qualifier.
  • Since the start of 2022, Alan Browne has scored more goals for the Republic of Ireland than any other player (3), with all three being netted at the Aviva Stadium. Indeed, no player has made more appearances for the national team than Browne in this period (14 – level with John Egan and Nathan Collins).
  • Cody Gakpo has been directly involved in eight goals in his last 13 starts for the Netherlands (7 goals and 1 assist), scoring in seven different matches during this run, including last time out in a 3-0 win over Greece.

FOOTBALL TIPS