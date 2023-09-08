Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Euro 2024 qualifiers 1pt John Egan to be shown a card at 5/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

It sure is a tough pair of fixtures for the Republic of Ireland during this international break. Just days after a 2-0 defeat to France at the Parc des Princes, Stephen Kenny's side face a Netherlands team that are heavy favourites to finish second in the group, clinging onto the faint hope they could qualify.

It wasn't a night without positives in Paris, however — Mike Maignan was forced to make some good saves, offering hope that Republic of Ireland can do what is needed in Dublin and beat the Netherlands. Ronald Koeman's men were excellent against Greece on Thursday, though, going 3-0 up before the 40th minute and sailing to victory by the same scoreline.

What are the best bets for Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands? It was the right side that was impressive for the Oranje, with Denzel Dumfries recording two assists, and it is that area of the pitch that offers a bit of value in this match-up. Dumfries willingly advances down the flank and, as a result, the tricky Xavi Simons might well be faced with an isolated JOHN EGAN on occasions. Egan occupied the left side of the ROI's back three last time out and makes appeal TO BE SHOWN A CARD at a general 5/2.

His time at Sheffield United is not short of instances that prove he is willing to get stuck in and he might have to be a bit cynical at times considering the opposition on Sunday evening.

Team news

Enda Stevens and Will Keane have been labelled as "extremely unlikely" to be fit for this game after suffering injuries in the 2-0 loss in France, while Evan Ferguson remains out. Memphis Depay and goalkeeper Justin Bijlow pulled out of the Netherlands squad before Thursday's success. Nathan Aké was substituted after a hamstring complaint against Greece, but there has been no update on his condition ahead of this match.

Predicted line-ups Republic of Ireland: Bazunu; Collins, Egan, Duffy; Browne, Cullen, Molumby, McClean; Ogbene, Idah, Knight Netherlands: Flekken; Geertruida, De Vrij, Van Dijk; Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Blind; Simons, Gakpo, Weghorst