Republic of Ireland comfortably beaten in France; Northern Ireland suffer Slovenia blow

Republic of Ireland’s hopes of reaching Euro 2024 are hanging by a thread as France kept their perfect start to qualification going with a comfortable 2-0 win in Paris.
Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram strikes either side of the break at the Parc des Princes leave Republic of Ireland with just three points from their first four Group B games.
Although gaining points in Paris was unlikely to happen, Republic of Ireland were always up against it after a June defeat to Greece.
Stephen Kenny's men now have a game with the Netherlands on Sunday that could all but decide their fate.
In Slovenia, Northern Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 are surely over after a 4-2 defeat in Ljubljana.
It was a fourth consecutive defeat for Michael O'Neill's side, leaving Northern Ireland three places and seven points off second in Group H with a trip to Kazakhstan upcoming on Sunday.
