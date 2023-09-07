Republic of Ireland comfortably beaten in France; Northern Ireland suffer Slovenia blow

Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram strikes either side of the break at the Parc des Princes leave Republic of Ireland with just three points from their first four Group B games.

Tchouaméni curls one perfectly into the far corner from distance 🎯 Another long range effort leads to a goal conceded for the Republic of Ireland 😬 #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/3Q5T78amI0

Although gaining points in Paris was unlikely to happen, Republic of Ireland were always up against it after a June defeat to Greece.

Stephen Kenny's men now have a game with the Netherlands on Sunday that could all but decide their fate.

In Slovenia, Northern Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 are surely over after a 4-2 defeat in Ljubljana.

It was a fourth consecutive defeat for Michael O'Neill's side, leaving Northern Ireland three places and seven points off second in Group H with a trip to Kazakhstan upcoming on Sunday.