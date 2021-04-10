Grimsby's Stefan Payne sent off for 'headbutting' teammate in game at Bradford

Horse Racing
Referee James Bell sends off Grimsby's Stefan Payne

By Sporting Life
16:38 · SAT April 10, 2021

Bottom of the Sky Bet EFL, one win from their last 11 and now Grimsby's season has gone from bad to worse.

Payne appeared to clash heads with winger Filipe Morais after the pair had a disagreement following the half-time whistle in Grimsby's game with Bradford.

There were plenty of arguments amongst Paul Hurst's players and staff with referee Referee James Bell following Payne into the dressing room before showing the ex-England C player a straight red card.

Bradford's Anthony O'Connor had put the hosts ahead with a left-footed shot from close range three minutes before the break.

Grimsby started the day at the foot of the Sky Bet League Two table, seven points off safety.

