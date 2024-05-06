Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in their semi-final second leg encounter on Wednesday. Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets.
1pt Konrad Laimer to be carded at 13/5 (bet365)
1pt Jamal Musiala to be carded at 17/2 (Sky Bet)
These two sides played out a highly entertaining first leg in Bavaria last week, and Vinicius Jr.'s equaliser in the latter stages put the ball firmly in Real Madrid's court for progression to the final.
They have home advantage and a level score going into the second meeting - the odds of 2/5 that they reach Wembley a clear indication of how the money thinks this game will play out.
Opta give Real a 67% chance of doing just that with 42% on them winning the whole thing - that lines up with the 6/5 odds in the outright market.
Best prices of 10/11 are out there that they can get the job done here in 90 minutes, with 17/20 and 5/6 also appealing odds.
I'd have no issues backing those prices on a home win in normal time, but the appointment of Szymon Marciniak as the referee makes cards an appealing route.
As mentioned in the Tuesday preview of PSG vs Dortmund, you do typically see cards at this stage of the competition.
Excluding the Covid season, the second leg of Champions League semi-finals across the past five years have seen an average of 5.4 cards per game.
Remarkably, of those ten games, nine have seen at least five - with Real Madrid's 2-2 with Bayern Munich in 2018 the only one not to hit the marker (that had four as Real held a 2-1 lead).
Two Bayern Munich players catch the eye and we'll start with the shorter price - KONRAD LAIMER is definitely a name to consider in this market.
The midfielder has averaged 1.9 fouls per Champions League game this season - the highest in the Bayern squad - with a huge total of four fouls despite avoiding a card in the first leg.
Across both legs with Arsenal, he returned five fouls. A trip to Copenhagen in the group stage saw four. He could have easily had more than the two yellows on his European tally this season.
Starting further up the pitch will be JAMAL MUSIALA, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been trying to contribute defensively either.
He's committed at least one foul in nine of his ten European outings this season - that led to a card being shown in the group stage win away at Copenhagen.
It may only require the one to convince the referee to dish out a booking. His statistics this season do give hope to the 'overs' certainly hitting in this area.
Marciniak has averaged 4.83 cards per game across 40 so far, although all five of his Champions League games have seen at least five - there were nine in PSG's 1-1 home draw with Newcastle in November.
Real Madrid are boosted by the return of Dani Carvajal at right-back after he served his suspension during the first leg.
David Alaba remains unavailable for the home side though with a knee injury.
Bayern have more problems in terms of availability with Kingsley Coman, Raphaël Guerreiro and Bouna Sarr all out through injury.
Matthijs de Ligt may not make it due to a knee injury, while Dayot Upamecano has an ankle issue. Eric Dier will also be assessed after a head injury sustained against Stuttgart last time out.
Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Tchouaméni, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius, Rodrygo.
Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Laimer; Sané, Müller, Musiala; Kane.
Odds correct at 1800 BST (06/05/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.