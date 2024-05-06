PSG vs Dortmund betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Vitinha to be carded at 15/2 (bet365)
1pt Julian Ryerson to be carded at 15/4 (bet365)
0.5pt Vitinha and Ryerson both to be carded at 35/1 (bet365)
Dortmund hold a slender advantage following last week's first leg, but they face a huge task in protecting that lead as they go to the French capital.
Niclas Füllkrug's goal was the only one of that contest yet PSG had numerous chances to level things up. They can't afford to be that wasteful again in front of their own supporters.
The hosts also got the opportunity to rest everyone with no domestic game at the weekend. Dortmund made wholesale changes as they thrashed Augsburg 5-1 in the Bundesliga.
PSG are a best price of 3/4 to progress to the final and it's hard to disagree with the odds having them as the favourites. Home advantage will be key as they aim to reach Wembley.
Typically, the second leg of Champions League semi-finals are very good for card betting.
It seems fairly self-explanatory. One team is chasing, one team is protecting, you get a lot of fouls made where teams don't want to take risks and would rather the 'safety' of a card with no suspension fears.
Excluding the Covid season, the second leg of Champions League semi-finals across the past five years have seen an average of 5.4 cards per game.
Remarkably, of those ten games, nine have seen at least five - with Real Madrid's 2-2 with Bayern Munich in 2018 the only one not to hit the marker (that had four as Real held a 2-1 lead).
It's not necessarily a case of it being the team with the lead either. AC Milan, Real Madrid and Villarreal have been chasing a result in recent seasons - all of those saw four cards each.
So we don't have to ignore half of the market by just looking at one side. Add in a referee in Daniele Orsato who has averaged 5.08 cards per game and the potential is there.
Who do we focus on then? JULIAN RYERSON could be in for a busy night - he completed five successful tackles in the first leg.
A best price of 15/4 is available with 7/2 elsewhere. The right-back committed three fouls in each of their away games at Atletico Madrid and PSV but managed to avoid a card in both.
He does have five bookings across all competitions this season and should come up against Kylian Mbappe a fair few times - he'll drift to the left even if starting as the centre forward.
Ryerson has also returned at least one foul in seven of ten away Bundesliga appearances.
On the PSG side of things, VITINHA TO BE CARDED was an eye-catching selection in the market at 15/2.
The midfielder has committed at least one foul in all nine of his Champions League starts, with two or more coming in five of those.
Home starts against Dortmund and Milan in the group stage, alongside knockout clashes with Barcelona and Sociedad, also delivered a couple in each.
It's a slight surprise to see that only two cards have come across the European campaign but he should be a player that catches Orsato's attention at some stage across the 90 minutes.
With suspensions resetting before the semi-final stage, neither side have players unavailable because of card-based reasons.
PSG are without Lucas Hernández after he suffered an ACL injury during the first-half of the previous meeting - he is likely to be replaced by Beraldo in the PSG defence.
Dortmund are unlikely to change from their first leg starting XI after making a number of changes for their league game at the weekend.
Ramy Bensebaini is the only player missing through injury, while Sébastien Haller should be fit enough to take his spot on the bench.
PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola.
Dortmund XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho; Füllkrug.
Odds correct at 1225 BST (06/05/24)
