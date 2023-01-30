Real Madrid host Valencia in a midweek La Liga match to be aired on ITV4. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.

Real Madrid's title chances are waning by the week. Sunday's goalless draw with Real Sociedad handed Barcelona a five-point advantage heading into a couple of midweek La Liga fixtures, failing to capitalise on the few good chances they created. With Barcelona playing the day before, this match-up might be a must-win by the time Thursday comes around.

As the main markets suggest, Real are certainly expected to beat Valencia at the Bernabéu, but Carlo Ancelotti's side are just too short to be trusted at present. There should, however, be confidence in backing Real to at least create scoring opportunities against this opponent. Valencia have displayed defensive frailties in their current four-game winless run in the league, conceding a total of 6.1 expected goals against (xGA) despite some fairly favourable fixtures.

With that in mind, it's worth revisiting a bet suggested in Real's Copa del Rey win over city rivals Atléti last week, albeit a losing one. KARIM BENZEMA netted in extra time in that game and backing him TO SCORE ANYTIME here makes sense given the barely shorter price of 20/21 available at bet365. Again, reasons to back Benzema to score are obvious and need little explanation at this point in the career, but he's been sharp on return from injury. It was Vinícius Júnior that was wasteful against a fantastic defensive unit at the weekend and you would expect Benzema to have far more chance of success versus Valencia.