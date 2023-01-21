Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Karim Benzema to score anytime at 11/10 (bet365, Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Copa del Rey quarter-final draw has handed us a midweek Madrid derby to look forward to, which should be a cracker for the neutral if current form is anything to go by. Both Real and Atléti are a level below Barcelona at the moment, the latter by more than one step, and a lack of solidity on the defensive side of the ball has been the catalyst behind decline for each club.

Perhaps it is not so surprising that Real are not as good as last season, with the club continuously finding it hard to string two seasons together. Still, they remain just three points behind Barcelona in the La Liga table, but have to improve at the back to challenge on multiple fronts. Across what hasn't been the most difficult run of fixtures in the last six league games, Carlo Ancelotti's side have allowed an average of 1.61 expected goals against (xGA) per game. Real generally have no problems in creating chances at the other end of the pitch, however.

And if there is to be goals in this derby at the Bernabéu, there is one man that is a prime candidate to net at least one. The return of captain KARIM BENZEMA is vital to the chances of Real Madrid in all competitions. He looks a bit of value TO SCORE ANYTIME at a best price of 11/10. Reasons to back Benzema to score are fairly obvious and need little explanation at this point in the career of the most recent Ballon d'Or winner, but it was important to see the 35-year-old fit and firing at the weekend. Alongside Eduoard Camavinga, Benzema was a standout in Real's 2-0 win over Athletic Club at the weekend, scoring an exceptional volley in a sharp outing for the Frenchman.

Backing him to have success against an Atléti team that look more susceptible than they ever have under the direction of Diego Simeone is the play. Although they were impressive versus Real Valladolid last time out (xG: ATM 3.91 - 0.44 RVA), that is an outlier in a rather tumultuous campaign. Atléti have allowed an average of 1.29 xGA in La Liga this term, and face a team with a striker that can take full advantage to advance to the semi-final stage.