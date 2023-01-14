Football betting tips: El Clásico Spanish Super Cup 1pt Over 10.5 Corners at 31/20 (PaddyPower, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The neutral venue of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia hosts the second El Clásico of the 2023 season, which will determine the winner of the Spanish Supercopa. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona were involved in exciting semi-finals that were decided by penalties. Real ousted Valencia from the mini tournament, while Barca edged out Real Betis on spot-kicks.

As per, all signs point to this being an entertaining El Clásico, too. Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski, the focal point of each team's attack, are back and starting, and both sides are attempting to fill defensive gaps. It is the wide areas that intrigue me in this fixture, however. Both teams possess wingers that are devastating in a 1v1 situation, and both teams' weaknesses are currently in full-back positions. As a result, I expect a lot of the play to be in those areas, making OVER 10.5 CORNERS the selection at a generous 31/20 with PaddyPower and Betfir's Sportsbook. CLICK HERE to back Over 10.5 Corners with Sky Bet

Barcelona's semi-final against Real Betis featured 12 regulation time corners, while Real Madrid's meeting with Valencia had nine corners after 90 minutes. With a more open, expansive game expected, and both Barca and Real having the ability to take advantage of such space, corners might be the way to go in this El Clásico.

Real Madrid v Barcelona best bets and score prediction 1pt Over 10.5 Corners at 31/20 (PaddyPower, Betfair Sportsbook) Score prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 1130 GMT (14/01/23)