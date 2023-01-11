Cádiz v Elche

Backing Cádiz to win any game at even-money would have been madness in the early parts of the La Liga. They, along with Monday's opponents Elche, were one of the worst teams in the Spanish top tier.

The hosts for this match-up have improved since that time, however, beaten only once in their last five league games — only narrowly to Real Madrid at the Bernabéu (xG: RMA 1.62 - 1.60 CAD).

That run of form is enough to me to suggest that CÁDIZ are value TO WIN this fixture at evens.

Elche are firmly the worst team in La Liga now, anchored to the bottom of the table with a 10-point buffer to the 19th-placed side.

Their underlying numbers are shocking, too, averaging 0.92 expected goals for (xGF) and 2.51 expected goals against (xGA) per game across the course of this term.

Elche's same metrics decline further when we filter for just away matches, so backing Cádiz to gain a vital three points as hosts is the play.

Score prediction: Cádiz 2-1 Elche (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Odds correct 1400 GMT (11/01/23)