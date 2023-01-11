Sporting Life
La Liga: Weekend best bets and previews

La Liga tips, best bets, predictions and previews: Matchday 17 picks

By Liam Kelly
09:15 · FRI January 13, 2023

Liam Kelly searches for more value in the next round of fixtures.

Football betting tips: La Liga

1pt Cádiz to beat Elche at evens (William Hill)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Latest Sky Bet offer

Cádiz v Elche

Backing Cádiz to win any game at even-money would have been madness in the early parts of the La Liga. They, along with Monday's opponents Elche, were one of the worst teams in the Spanish top tier.

The hosts for this match-up have improved since that time, however, beaten only once in their last five league games — only narrowly to Real Madrid at the Bernabéu (xG: RMA 1.62 - 1.60 CAD).

That run of form is enough to me to suggest that CÁDIZ are value TO WIN this fixture at evens.

Elche are firmly the worst team in La Liga now, anchored to the bottom of the table with a 10-point buffer to the 19th-placed side.

Their underlying numbers are shocking, too, averaging 0.92 expected goals for (xGF) and 2.51 expected goals against (xGA) per game across the course of this term.

Elche's same metrics decline further when we filter for just away matches, so backing Cádiz to gain a vital three points as hosts is the play.

Score prediction: Cádiz 2-1 Elche (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Odds correct 1400 GMT (11/01/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

