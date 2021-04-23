Sky Bet Championship betting tips: Reading v Swansea best bets and preview

Liam Kelly looks at Sunday's Sky Bet Championship match, with Reading in desperate need of a win to gain a play-off place.
2pts Reading to win at 5/4 (General)
While Swansea look assured of a place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs, Reading's hopes of finishing in the top six have been severely dented after gaining just eight points in their last eight matches.
The Royals were held to a midweek 0-0 draw by a Luton side that have little to play for, making this fixture a must-win game for the home team, whereas a draw would suit Swansea just fine.
Swansea can count themselves fortunate to be in a play-off position given their performances, though, posting mediocre underlying numbers for much of the Championship season.
That won't count for much at this point of the campaign given their position in the table, but it does give us a solid idea of how good Swansea actually are.
Steve Cooper's men sit 11th in Infogol's expected goals (xG) table, which calculates the position a team 'deserves' to be in based on displays thus far, with opponents Reading lying seventh in the same metric.
In fact, despite some positive results, the Swans hold a negative expected goal difference (-xGD) when playing on the road, and face a Reading side that excel on their own patch.
As a result, it's surprising to see READING available at 5/4 to win this game at the Madejski Stadium, especially given the home team's desperation for three points.
Reading might even have the talent edge over Swansea, with the likes of Michael Olise, Ovie Ejaria, Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite all having an excellent season in forward areas.
Swansea, meanwhile, have struggled to create scoring chances for a club so high in the league table, relying on an overperformance in defence to keep them in the hunt.
Veljko Paunovic’s side may have been lucky to start the season so well, but their subsequent freefall has been a little more extreme than their displays deserve.
I'd back Reading to extend their hopes for play-off football here.
Score prediction: Reading 2-0 Swansea (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
Odds correct at 1200 BST (23/04/21)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.