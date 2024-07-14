Ferdinand rues lack of runners

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand felt Spain had “played the most courageous football” at the tournament as they scored late to beat England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final.

He said on BBC One: “We played with a low block and never really threatened from a low block with any runners or directness playing forward with pace until we went behind.

“When the game was in the balance, we were always a team held back on a leash. That is the disappointing thing with the quality players we have in this squad.

“Until we go a goal down, wake up and go on the front, start pressing high, we make teams look nervy, but it seems we have to wait until we go a goal behind to be able to do that.”

Ferdinand was left perplexed by how long it took England to kick into gear.

“Every fan in this stadium and watching on TV would have been thinking, ‘why are we waiting until we go a goal down to actually let the shackles off and start going at them?’,” he said on BBC One.

“It wasn’t really until Ollie Watkins came on and started pressing at the front and hurrying the two centre-backs – who had cigars out for most of that first half.

“Then all of a sudden Cole Palmer comes on the pitch and slots one home – but why should we have to wait for that long to really be on the front foot and aggressive when we have such quality players all over the park?”

'A victory for attacking football'

Former England striker Gary Lineker, who reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 1990, said Spain’s positivity was the difference.

“It is a heart-breaking defeat for England, but in some ways it is a victory for attacking football,” he said on BBC One.

Alan Shearer also felt Spain were deserved winners.

“They were the better team. Seven out of seven (wins), the best team in the tournament by a mile,” he said.

“I felt we just stood off them, showed them too much respect. We didn’t have enough energy.

“But having said that, it is really difficult when you go up against good players who are good under pressure and punish you when you make mistakes, that is exactly what happened.”

'The best team in the tournament won it'

Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist – speaking in his role as ITV co-commentator – felt Spain were deserved victors.

He said: “Seven wins in a row in the tournament tells you all you need to know. Deserved champions. There was nothing in it in the first half at all but for me they were slightly better in the second half and deserved their victory.

“Three classic finishes, I loved every goal we saw, especially the winner from Spain, the move down the left-hand side. England had a good tournament, there’s no doubt about it, but the best team in the tournament won it.”

Chris Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I don’t think anyone could argue that Spain didn’t deserve it.

“They were the dominant team, they have been the outstanding team in the tournament. It’s Spain’s deserved title.”

And former England defender Matthew Upson added: “As much as you wanted it to happen (for England), you cannot argue that over tournament and for the lion’s share of this game Spain have shown what a quality team they really are.

“They have got a lovely way of playing.”

Former England defender Micah Richards said: “We have not been able to push this team forward in the way it deserves.

“That is no slight on (Gareth) Southgate, that is just his tactics.

“Now we have to move forward in the right direction and play the football that these players do at club level.”