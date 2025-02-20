Rasmus Hojlund must also take responsibility for his failure to meet expectations

Rasmus Hojlund arrived at Manchester United in the summer of 2023 as a little-known quantity but as one of the hottest young strikers in Europe who had the potential to spearhead the Old Trafford attack for the next decade.

More than a season and a half on, the relationship between player and club has been one of mutual disappointment. United – for so long a bastion of youth development – in recent years have hardly provided an environment in which their best youngsters can thrive. Beyond an arguable case for Bruno Fernandes, it’s difficult to point to a player of any age who has broken through or been purchased by the club over the last decade who has enjoyed an upward developmental trajectory.

Including Ruud van Nistelrooy’s brief stint at the helm earlier this season, Hojlund has already worked under three managers in his short time in Manchester. And none has yet carved out a role that makes the most of the Dane’s evident talents. Hojlund did not rock up to the Theatre of Dreams with a vast track record of scoring goals at the highest level. His sole season of experience within one of Europe’s five major leagues – the 2022/23 campaign with Atalanta – yielded a modest return of nine goals from 32 Serie A appearances. But in flashes he has demonstrated a deft finishing ability with either foot and a robust running style when challenged in the attacking third. He has, however, had scant opportunity to showcase these skills due to the dire lack of service he receives. Whether it was under Erik ten Hag previously or more recently with Ruben Amorim in charge, United’s attacking play lacks coherence, accuracy and thought. Too often, build-ups fizzle with an errant forward pass or a wide player running blindly into coverage.

Hojlund’s miserly average of just 1.56 shots per 90 mins ranks in the bottom percentile for forwards within Europe’s five top leagues over the last year. In the Premier League this season, that average is down to 1.2 shots per 90. By way of contrast, Newcastle's Alexander Isak takes 3.05 shots per game, Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson takes 3.27 and even Chris Wood – who operates, with little mobility, at the sharp end of a defence-first system and Nottingham Forest – is averaging 1.9. Such a dearth of opportunities has led to a return of just 12 goals in 50 Premier League games to date for Hojlund – a disappointing return for a player United paid £74 million to acquire. That price tag can’t be held against Hojlund – it was United’s decision to splash such a huge fee on a player with so little top-flight pedigree. But Hojlund must also take some responsibility for his failure to meet expectations at United. For all the structural chaos and instability that engulfs the club on and off the pitch, his performances in a vacuum leave plenty to be desired.

Service – or lack thereof – is a key factor in the low number of chances Hojlund receives. But so too is his movement when he is asked to lead the line. It is difficult to illustrate through statistics, but regular United observers will recognise Hojlund’s proclivity for marking himself out of games; for appearing to seek the close attention of defenders rather than trying to escape it. He also lacks aggressiveness in the penalty area. For a player has worked under Van Nistelrooy, albeit for a limited time, he possesses none of the famous Dutch poacher’s determination to get across opposition defenders to attack low crosses from the wing, to the nous to make several short bursts to bamboozle his marker. Hojlund is passive at the point of attack. There is a ruthlessness conspicuously absent in his make-up. It all begs the question of whether United’s money – of which their ability to spend is now severely limited by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules – would not have been better invested elsewhere. If Hojlund improves to the point he delivers on his full potential – something no United player has done post-Ferguson – he might someday be a £74 million calibre of player. But for a team whose developmental record is close to non-existent in recent years, United would have been better suited targeting a player who could justify that outlay through their track record, rather than their promise.

Rasmus Hojlund's time at Old Trafford has been difficult

For now, Hojlund will remain a crucial player for United, due primarily to a lack of alternatives. Summer signing Joshua Zirkzee – another former Serie A youngster with a mediocre scoring record – is an even more acquiescent attacker, much more comfortable as a facilitator than as a goal-getter. But reports have already begun to circulate of Amorim’s desire for a striker better suited to his 3-4-3 system, with his former Sporting CP charge Viktor Gyokeres one named target and Ipswich's Liam Delap another. Hojlund, meanwhile, is reportedly the subject of interest from Serie A giants AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli. At any of those clubs, the pressure he’d be under to deliver goals on a much more regular basis would be no less than it is at United. But at least he’d benefit from a greater degree of stability, plus a return to a league where he recently stood out as a prospect worthy of a massive transfer fee. It is too early for United to give up on Hojlund; they have invested too much to give up so easily on a player who only turned 22 this month. But both club and player need to prove that they can do better by each other.