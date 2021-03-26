Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka out of England qualifiers

The Three Lions got the road to Qatar off to a straightforward start against San Marino on Thursday, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring a brace in a comprehensive 5-0 Wembley win.

Rashford and Saka both missed that match and the Football Association has confirmed the pair will be absent for the entirety of this month’s World Cup qualification triple-header.

England travel to Tirana on Sunday and welcome Poland to Wembley on Wednesday – the final matches before Gareth Southgate names his squad for this summer’s rearranged European Championships.

“Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka will play no part in England’s forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers,” the FA said in a statement.

“Rashford reported to St. George’s Park with an injury that ruled him out of the 5-0 win against San Marino and, following further assessment, it has been decided he will continue his rehabilitation with Manchester United.