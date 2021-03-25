World Cup qualifying: Easy opener for England and Scotland rescue draw with overhead kick

England opened their World Cup Qualifying campaign with a victory on Thursday evening while Scotland rescued a draw thanks to a spectacular equaliser.

Watkins on scoresheet in England cruise Ollie Watkins scored on his international debut as England cantered to a 5-0 victory against San Marino, but Gareth Southgate’s men should have made more of their dominance against the world’s worst side in this World Cup qualifier. While a shot at European glory on home soil is just months away, the main focus right now is the road to Qatar and the 2018 semi-finalists took a simple first step towards next year’s tournament on Thursday.

Would you rate England's performance against San Marino as a solid par five or a disappointing bogey five? — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) March 25, 2021

It was always going to be a case of how many England would score against San Marino rather than the outcome at empty Wembley, where Southgate did not get the ruthless edge he called for despite running out 5-0 winners. Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse opened the scoring – and his international account – against the side ranked 210th and last in the world before Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed home. Raheem Sterling, captaining the side in the absence of the rested Harry Kane, added a deflected third, which would be all England managed in the first half despite getting away 22 shots. Poor finishing and fine saves from inspired San Marino goalkeeper Elia Benedettini kept the scoreline down, just as it did in the second half. Rejuvenated Jesse Lingard marked his international return with an assist for Calvert-Lewin, whose replacement Watkins coolly opened his international account as the clock wound down.

McGinn rescues point for Scots John McGinn’s superb overhead kick rescued a point for Scotland in the 85th minute of their opening World Cup qualifier against Austria. Steve Clarke’s side twice came from behind at Hampden to seal a 2-2 draw following a thrilling second half. Norwich defender Grant Hanley headed Scotland’s first goal in his first international for three years but Sasa Kalajdzic headed his second goal of the night in the 80th minute. McGinn’s inspired piece of play earned Scotland a point their play merited after a slow start and they might have had more with Ryan Christie denied a strong penalty claim. Both Hanley and Jack Hendry made their first international appearances since 2018 in the back three with Scott McTominay moved forward into his natural midfield role following his recent goalscoring form for Manchester United. McGinn lined up beside McTominay with Christie and Stuart Armstrong supporting Lyndon Dykes. Austria signalled their intent inside 60 seconds when Christoph Baumgartner drove forward and Kalajdzic swept a loose ball wide from 16 yards.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🤯 What a way for Scotland to snatch a crucial point...with a John McGinn overhead kick! pic.twitter.com/pvTp1SosgU — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) March 25, 2021

The visitors dominated possession in the opening quarter and David Marshall made a decent stop from Baumgartner after one flick had breached the Scotland midfield. Steve Clarke’s side were struggling to get into the game but they improved towards the half-hour mark and Armstrong had a couple of wayward shots. Christie had the chance of the half in the 42nd minute after goalkeeper Alexander Schlager passed the ball straight to Dykes. The forward set up Christie, who sidestepped a defender but saw his effort stopped by the keeper’s foot. The Celtic midfielder forced another decent save before the break following a well-worked free-kick. The opener came in the 55th minute after Marshall could only push Florian Grillitsch’s bouncing long-range effort in front of him. Kalajdzic got ahead of Hendry to net amid offside appeals. Scotland should have had a penalty within a minute when Stefan Ilsanker lost track of an aerial ball and wrapped his arms around Christie. Spanish referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande delivered a theatrical ‘no foul’ signal.

