Jack Harrison walked off with the match ball after netting a hat-trick in Leeds United’s 3-2 away win over West Ham, but he still wasn’t the most eye-catching player in white at the London Stadium. That was Raphinha who finished with just one assist, but this didn’t quite quantify the standard of the Brazilian’s performance.

Raphinha had a second assist chalked off due to an extremely marginal offside call and also saw a stunning free-kick crash off the woodwork. Harrison gave Leeds the cutting edge in front of goal, scoring all three for the visitors, but it was Raphinha who gave David Moyes’ side most to think about from his position on the right wing. Nobody on the pitch created more chances than Raphinha (seven) - this was the highest number of chances created by a Leeds player in a single Premier League match since they were promoted - who also made seven key passes. For context, Leeds’ next most prolific key pass-maker was Adam Forshaw with just two. The 25-year-old registered three shots of his own, completed two out of two crosses, recorded two dribbles and made 10 ball recoveries, demonstrating his willingness to work back. Raphinha embodies the best of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side. He is a flair player, but that flair doesn’t come at the expense of hard work. Match report - West Ham 2-3 Leeds: Jack Harrison hat-trick seals big win for Marcelo Bielsa's side

West Ham 2-3 Leeds (xG: 2.36-2.12)



Five-goal thriller. Jack Harrison - hat-trick hero.#WHULEE pic.twitter.com/bW8iuWvsHh — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) January 16, 2022

In fact, Raphinha might just be the best player outside the Premier League’s traditional ‘Big Six’ teams. Only three players (Jamie Vardy, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah) have scored more league goals than the Brazilian this season with Bielsa labelling him ‘the best player in the team in all the senses’. Pitted directly against another player who could be considered the best outside the ‘Big Six’ in Declan Rice, it was Raphinha who made his mark on Sunday. The way he drew opponents only to skip away from them, the vision he demonstrated with some of his passing and the sharpness of his decision-making all painted the picture of a truly elite level talent. With Aaron Cresswell frequently pushed forward, Raphinha exploited space in the channels time and time again. Even when West Ham got defenders around the Brazilian, he found way to cause damage, whether that be through a dribble to the byline or a pass inside. There was little the Hammers could have done to stop him.

Raphinha: Leeds' Brazilian winger impressed again in the 3-2 win at West Ham

Bayern Munich, Liverpool interested: Can Leeds keep hold of Raphinha? This performance came at a time when Raphinha’s future at Leeds United is being widely discussed. The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, while Liverpool are also believed to be admirers. Leeds might manage to keep their prize asset until the end of the season, but suitors will surely emerge this summer. There isn’t a team in the Premier League Raphinha wouldn’t improve. Most interesting is the prospect of the Brazilian international pitching up at Liverpool, particularly with Salah’s future at Anfield still to be resolved. Salah has just 18 months left on his current contract and so Raphinha could be signed to replace the Egyptian. Of course, Salah is operating at a higher level than Raphinha, but there is good reason to believe the latter could follow in the footsteps of the former. Both players are extremely prolific in terms of their attacking output - Raphinha is averaging 3.1 shots and 2.1 key passes per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season while Salah is averaging 4.0 shots and 2.1 key passes - and operate in the same way off the right wing. If Liverpool need a succession plan for Salah, Raphinha would be an excellent option. The signing of Raphinha would also give Manchester City a more direct option than Riyad Mahrez on the right side with Ferran Torres’ departure to Barcelona leaving Pep Guardiola somewhat short on options in his area of the pitch. This is the sort of level Raphinha belongs at. He is good enough to play at the very top. At 25 years old, Raphinha isn’t exactly young, but there’s a sense he has still to hit his ceiling as a player. He has improved season-on-season and in the right setting, under the right manager, there’s no reason to believe he won’t continue to do so, whether it’s at Leeds United or another club.